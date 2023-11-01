PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,690,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 190,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,883,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.