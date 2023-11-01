PFG Investments LLC Invests $334,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
SPYV stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.