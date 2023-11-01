PFG Investments LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $494.95 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

