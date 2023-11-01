PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

