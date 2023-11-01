PFG Investments LLC Sells 103 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

