PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.