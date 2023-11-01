PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 86,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

WY stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

