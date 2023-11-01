Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 4.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 168,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 384,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,595 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 561,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,031,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

