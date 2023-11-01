Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.99

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 423589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Articles

