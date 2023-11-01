PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 104,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 269,542 shares.The stock last traded at $65.62 and had previously closed at $66.38.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

