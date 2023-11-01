PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 60,516 shares.The stock last traded at $48.84 and had previously closed at $48.87.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 982.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,505.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

