Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.82.

PXD stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

