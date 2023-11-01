Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.7 %

PBI stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $567.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

