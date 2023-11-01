PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

