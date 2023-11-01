PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
