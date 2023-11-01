Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.