ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. 850,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,296,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

