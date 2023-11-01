ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,983 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000.

Shares of BATS:VIXY opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

