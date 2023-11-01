Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,990 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.