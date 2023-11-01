Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.60-16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.