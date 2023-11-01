Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Blackstone Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

