Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$320.77 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMG. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

