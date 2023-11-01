Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2seventy bio in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp acquired 86,414 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,142,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,646,981.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp acquired 86,414 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,142,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,646,981.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,434 shares of company stock valued at $245,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

