Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

