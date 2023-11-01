Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.24.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.