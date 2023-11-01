Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reduced by Analyst

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Semtech Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

