Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

BKR stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

