Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CFR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

