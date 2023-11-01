QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Articles
