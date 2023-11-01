Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,580 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.