Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,977 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

