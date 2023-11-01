Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.34. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.