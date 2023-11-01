Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 587 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

OKTA stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

