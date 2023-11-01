Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.