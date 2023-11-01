Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $278.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.50 and a 52 week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

