Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.71 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

