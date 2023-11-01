Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ROL opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

