Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.85 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $201.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

