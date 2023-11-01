Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,295,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

