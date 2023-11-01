Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.5 %

FTNT opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,916. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

