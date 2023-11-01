Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 18,104 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.