Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,942.20 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

