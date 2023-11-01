Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

LULU stock opened at $393.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

