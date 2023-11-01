Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,169 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,901 shares of company stock worth $33,340,778. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

