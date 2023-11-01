Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,169 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,901 shares of company stock worth $33,340,778. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
JBL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $141.38.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.
Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
