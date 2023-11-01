Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,961 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Prologis by 719.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 108.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

