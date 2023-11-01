Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 44680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Questor Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0099631 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

