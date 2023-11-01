Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 5,302.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

