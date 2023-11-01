Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,021 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Squarespace worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Squarespace by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,517,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,948,902 shares of company stock worth $166,024,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQSP

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.