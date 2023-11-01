Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $16,142,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.