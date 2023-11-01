Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.34.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

