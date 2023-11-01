Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

